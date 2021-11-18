PM inaugurates Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceuticals sector

Global trust earned by Indian healthcare sector has led to India being called pharmacy of the world, says PM

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the vision to create an eco-system for innovation which will make India a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices.

Prime Minister said that the pandemic has brought the Pharmaceuticals sector into sharp focus. Whether it is lifestyle, or medicines, or medical technology, or vaccines, every aspect of healthcare has received global attention over the last two years. In this context, the Prime Minister said that the Indian pharmaceutical industry has also risen to the challenge.

“The global trust earned by the Indian healthcare sector has led to India being called the “pharmacy of the world” in recent times”, Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister elaborated that “our definition of wellness is not limited by physical boundaries. We believe in the well-being of the entire humankind. And, we have shown this spirit to the whole world during the Covid-19 global pandemic”. During the pandemic, “we exported lifesaving medicines and medical equipment to over 150 countries during the initial phase of the pandemic. We have also exported more than 65 million doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year”, The Prime Minister informed. .

The Prime Minister envisioned creating an ecosystem for innovation that will make India a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices. He said policy interventions are being made based on wide consultation with all stakeholders. The Prime Minister noted that India has a large pool of scientists and technologists with a potential to take the industry to greater heights. “This strength needs to be harnessed to “Discover and Make in India”, he added.

The Prime Minister stressed on developing indigenous capabilities. “Today, when 1.3 billion people of India have taken it upon themselves to make India Aatmanirbhar, we must think about ramping up domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for vaccines and medicines. This is one frontier that India has to conquer”, the Prime Minister urged.

The Prime Minister invited the stakeholders to Ideate in India, Innovate in India, Make in India and Make for the World. Discover your true strength and serve the World, he concluded.

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya was present on the occasion

The two-day Summit will have 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers will deliberate on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, indusry-academia collaboration and innovation infrastructure. Leading members from domestic and global pharma industries, officials, investors and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes will participate in the summit.