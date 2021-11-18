Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Nov 2021 10:15:03      انڈین آواز

Govt initiatives have led banking sector to very strong position: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Aditya Raj Das

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the reforms brought in by government in the banking sector and support to the sector in every way in the last six to seven years have led to the country’s banking sector in a very strong position.

He said Banks’ financial health is in a much better position now. Speaking at a Conference on Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth in New Delhi today, Mr Modi said, there comes a time in the development journey of any nation when it takes a new resolve for a new leap.

The Prime Minister said, then the strength of the entire nation comes together for the fulfillment of those resolves. He said, now the ground is solid for a leap and the target is set.

He said, Banks are playing key role in nation’s development.

Mr Modi asserted that banks have sufficient liquidity and highlighted how opening up of Jan Dhan accounts aided inclusion. He said, the present government recovered five lakh crore rupees after 2014. He said, the government fought every challenges that existed before 2014.

During COVID, a dedicated Stress Asset Management Vertical was constituted in the country.

He said, with such decisions, today banks’ resolution and recovery is better, their condition is strengthening and an inherent strength is being found within it.

Mr Modi underlined that the present government addressed NPAs issue, recapitalised banks, enhanced their strength, brought reforms like IBC, reformed laws, strengthened Debt Recovery Tribunal.

Earlier, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, banks should now focus on sunrise sector, new sectors and MSMEs. He said, there is a need of optimal balance between mechanism, job creation and higher productivity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

Anshul Patel leads with sizzling first round 63 at IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf

Digboi, Assam,  17 November: Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel hogged the limelight with a sizzling first r ...

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz