Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Nov 2021 12:32:26      انڈین آواز

Despite COVID pandemic India still one of the fastest-growing economies: Finance Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that resilience of the Indian economy is highlighted by the fact that it has recovered sharply after the COVID-19 pandemic. She stressed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic India still one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021 today, the Finance Minister said, auto sales in India would have also been good if it had not been for the semiconductor shortage and shipping container shortage.

Saying Labour markets have realised their importance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Sitharaman emphasized that the value of skill has gone up and workers are in a different bargaining position and industries have recognized this. She said that government departments are moving fast on undertaking infrastructure spending.

The Minister said that country’s banking sector has also recovered remarkably after the pandemic, adding new-age industries including startups to be very important for the growth of the Indian economy.

She made it clear that India is very committed to its set goals in the COP26 summit. She also urged the Indian industry to look to expand capacity and increase investment in green fuels in order to help India meet its COP26 goals.

She noted that the government is working to remove the compliance burden for the Indian private industry. The Finance Minister said, under the credit outreach programme, over 75,000 crore rupees have been disbursed in four-five categories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

Anshul Patel leads with sizzling first round 63 at IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf

Digboi, Assam,  17 November: Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel hogged the limelight with a sizzling first r ...

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz