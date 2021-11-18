Sydney Dialogue: PM Modi calls nations to work on transparency of crypto-currency
Economic Advisory Council to PM projects growth rate of 7% to 7.5% in 2022-23

AMN

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has projected a real rate of growth of 7 to 7.5 per cent and a nominal rate of growth of more than 11 per cent in 2022-23.

Members of the EAC-PM has expressed optimism about real and nominal growth prospects in 2022-23 in a meeting held in New Delhi today. Members felt that contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23 and once capacity utilization improves, private investments should also recover. It was stressed that there should also be a clear road-map for privatization and the growth orientation of last year’s Budget should also be maintained.

