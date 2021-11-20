Govt to form committee to make MSP system effective, says PM Modi

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a committee will be constituted to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system more effective and transparent. The committee will also suggest ways for promoting zero budgeting based-agriculture.

The Committee will have representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists and agricultural economists.

During his address, Mr Modi highlighted his Government’s measures to benefit small farmers. He said, the agriculture budget has risen by five times and over 1.25 lakh crore rupees being spent annually. The Prime Minister said, he has experienced difficulties and challenges of farmers from very close quarters in his five decades of public life. He said, to ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work, many steps were taken. Mr Modi said, Government strengthened the rural infrastructure market. He said, Government not only increased MSP but also set up record procurement centers. He added that procurement by his Government broke the record of past several decades.

The Prime Minister said, Government worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. He said, such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. Mr Modi said, Government strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana and brought more farmers under it.

He said, when he became Prime Minister in 2014, the Government prioritised farmers’ welfare and development. The Prime Minister said that four-prong measures of seeds, insurance, market and savings were taken to ameliorate the conditions of farmers. He said, along with good quality seeds, the government also connected the farmers with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card and micro-irrigation