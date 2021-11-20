Future of India’s agriculture depends on production, procurement and prices: Dr. Swaminathan

AMN / WEB DESK

Eminent agricultural scientist Dr. M. S. Swaminathan in a message on the repealing of Centre’s farm laws on Friday emphasised that the Comprehensive Cost (C2) plus 50 per cent is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers.

He reiterated that the future of India’s agriculture depends on production, procurement and prices which should be attended to concurrently.

“I am happy with the announcement today. I emphasize that C2+50% is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers. The future of our agriculture depends on the impact we can make on three fronts: production, procurement and prices. These should be attended to concurrently”, he said in a statement.