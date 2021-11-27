UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Winter Session of Parliament to begin from Monday, Nov 29

Bill to repeal three farm laws to be tabled in Parliament on first day

A AKHTER

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 has been listed for introduction and passing in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the winter session of Parliament scheduled to begin from the 29th of this month.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Government has decided to repeal all three farm laws.

The Bill will repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

BJP has already issued a ship for its members in Rajya Sabha to remain present in House to support the government.

The decision to scrap the laws also comes months before Assembly elections in key north Indian states, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where farmers’ votes are key.

The timing has raised questions from the opposition, who have linked it to the BJP’s widely perceived image problems, particularly in UP.

On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-profile meeting of union ministers to chalk out the government’s strategy for this session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and I&B Minister Anurag Thakur were present.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre plans to introduce 26 new Bills in the upcoming Parliament session, adding that the bill to repeal the three farm laws will be taken up on priority.

The Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this week.

Congress issues three-line whip to party MPs

The Indian National Congress on Friday issued a three-line whip to its part MPs asking them to be in attendance when both Houses of the Parliament commence the Winter Session from November 29.

The development comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 19 that the Centre will repeal the three new contentious farm laws in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is already listed for introduction and passage, which seeks to repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

“Some very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the house on Monday, November 29, 2021 without fail and support the party stand,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told party members of Rajya Sabha in an official letter.

A similar whip was issued by K Suresh to Congress MPs of Lok Sabha.

Senior party member and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge summoned a meeting of all Opposition parties on November 29, sources informed news agency ANI.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier issued a three-line whip to their Rajya Sabha MPs, directing them to be present in the House on the first day of the Session.

