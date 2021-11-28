New Covid Variant “Serious Threat”, says Rahul Gandhi, Slams govt over Vaccines

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today termed the new COVID-19 variant as a “serious threat” and said bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long.

“New variant is a serious threat. High time the Government of India gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, till now, 121.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials.

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ first detected in South Africa, India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.