UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Online Course on Indian Constitution
Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises new agenda of governance
Meghalaya: 12 Congress MLAs including Former CM Mukul Sangma join TMC
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2021 04:02:14      انڈین آواز

New Covid Variant “Serious Threat”, says Rahul Gandhi, Slams govt over Vaccines

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

“New variant is a serious threat. High time the Government of India gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today termed the new COVID-19 variant as a “serious threat” and said bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long.

“New variant is a serious threat. High time the Government of India gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, till now, 121.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials.

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ first detected in South Africa, India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kanpur Test: New Zealand bowled out for 296 runs in 1st innings on Day 3

AMN In Kanpur cricket test, India were 14 for the loss of one wicket at draw of stumps on Day three. Mayank ...

India to face Belgium in quarter-finals of Junior Hockey World Cup, Malaysia pip S. Africa to last eight

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar Defending champion India overwhelmed Poland 8-2 to set up a quarter-final ...

Chance for youngsters to prove mettle in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Manpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Skipper  Manpreet Singh feels that the Hero Asian Hockey Champions trophy at ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz