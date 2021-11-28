UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Online Course on Indian Constitution
Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises new agenda of governance
Meghalaya: 12 Congress MLAs including Former CM Mukul Sangma join TMC
इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2021 04:02:37      انڈین آواز

Tomar appeals to farmers to end agitation

UNION Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the Farmers’ Union to end their agitation as there is no point in continuing their protest after announcement of repealing the three farms laws by the Central government.

Talking to a news agency, Mr. Tomar said that the farmers should respect the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to farm laws and return their home. He said, the bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session beginning from 29th of November.

The Agriculture Minister further added that Prime Minister has also announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming and making the Minimum Support Price, MSP system more transparent and effective. Mr. Tomar said, this committee will also have representatives from farmers’ organizations.

New Covid Variant “Serious Threat”, says Rahul Gandhi, Slams govt over Vaccines

“New variant is a serious threat. High time the Government of India gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Kanpur Test: New Zealand bowled out for 296 runs in 1st innings on Day 3

AMN In Kanpur cricket test, India were 14 for the loss of one wicket at draw of stumps on Day three. Mayank ...

India to face Belgium in quarter-finals of Junior Hockey World Cup, Malaysia pip S. Africa to last eight

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar Defending champion India overwhelmed Poland 8-2 to set up a quarter-final ...

Chance for youngsters to prove mettle in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Manpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Skipper  Manpreet Singh feels that the Hero Asian Hockey Champions trophy at ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

