Tomar appeals to farmers to end agitation

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the Farmers’ Union to end their agitation as there is no point in continuing their protest after announcement of repealing the three farms laws by the Central government.

Talking to a news agency, Mr. Tomar said that the farmers should respect the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to farm laws and return their home. He said, the bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session beginning from 29th of November.

The Agriculture Minister further added that Prime Minister has also announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming and making the Minimum Support Price, MSP system more transparent and effective. Mr. Tomar said, this committee will also have representatives from farmers’ organizations.

New Covid Variant “Serious Threat”, says Rahul Gandhi, Slams govt over Vaccines

AMN / WEB DESK

“New variant is a serious threat. High time the Government of India gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.