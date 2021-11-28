In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ PM Cautions people against COVID-19

By Andalib Akhter

IN his latest ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today once again cautioned people against COVID-19 saying pandemic is not over yet. Urging the people to remain vigilant, PM Modi said: “Never forget that corona (coronavirus) has not gone yet. It is our responsibility to take all precautions.”

PM Modi’s warning comes at the heels of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa, but has since been found in several other parts of the world, as well.

yesterday PM chaired a high-level meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and vaccinations on Saturday. In the meeting, he was briefed about the global trends in COVID-19 infections and trends, and also apprised of the new variant Omicron and its impact.

PM said that in light of the new threat, people need to be more cautious and take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.

Mr Modi expressed happiness that programmes in connection with the Mahotsav are going on successfully.

He said that keeping in view the contribution of tribal communities in attaining Freedom, the country has also celebrated the ‘Janajati Gaurav Saptah’. He added that an interesting programme was held in Delhi recently called ‘Azadi Ki Kahani – Bachchon Ki Zubani’ where children narrated stories connected with the Freedom Struggle.

Prime Minister mentioned how in Andaman and Nicobar, people from tribal communities such as Jarwa and Onge vibrantly displayed their culture. He noted how miniature writer Ram Kumar Joshi from Una in Himachal Pradesh has drawn sketches of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on postage stamps. He also praised the persons from Katni, Madhya Pradesh who conveyed information on a memorable Dastangoi, story-telling programme.

Through that, memories of the indomitable courage and sacrifice of Rani Durgavati have been rekindled. Mr Modi also said that a three-day Festival was organized in Kashi in honour of illustrious luminaries such as Goswami Tulsidas, Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Munshi Premchand and Jaishankar Prasad.

The Prime Minister referred to the three competitions he had spoken of in the last Mann Ki Baat. One was on writing patriotic songs, one on drawing Rangolis on events connected with patriotic fervor and the Freedom movement and one on scripting lullabies that nurture dreams of a grand India in the minds of children. Mr Modi hoped that people would have sent their entries for these competitions.

Touching on the topic of Vrindavan, the Prime Minister said Vrindavan is a tangible manifestation of God’s love and it has been attracting people from all over the world. He said that in the Australian city of Perth, there is an art gallery called Sacred India Gallery.

This gallery has been set up in the beautiful region of Swan Valley and it is the result of the efforts of a resident of Australia Jagat Tarini Dasi. Jagat Tarini is an Australian who came to Vrindavan and spent more than 13 years in the place. In order to stay spiritually connected with Vrindavan, she created Vrindavan in Australia itself.

Mr Modi also pointed out that Australia shares a bond with Jhansi, Bundelkhand. When the Queen of Jhansi, Laxmibai was fighting a legal battle against the East India Company, her lawyer was originally a resident of Australia named John Lang. Prime Minister said that valour can be shown by anyone. He mentioned a letter he received from Jyotsna who wrote to him about a traditional river in Jalaun – Noon River.

Noon used to be the main source of water for the farmers, but gradually reached the verge of extinction. Mr Modi said the people of Jalaun took an initiative and formed a committee in March this year.

Thousands of villagers and local people spontaneously volunteered to join this campaign. The panchayats started working together with the villagers, and in a very short time and at a very low cost, the river came back to life again. Prime Minister stressed how everything becomes possible when ‘Sabka Prayas is involved.

Mr Modi stated that when Nature is conserved, Nature in return gives protection and security. He cited the example of Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu where many small islands and islets were increasingly in danger of submerging in the sea. The people and the experts found the mitigation from this natural disaster through nature itself. These people are now planting Palmyra trees on these islands.

These trees stand firm even in cyclones and storms and give protection to the soil. Mr Modi lauded the initiative saying nature poses a threat only when her balance is disturbed. He also gave the example of Meghalaya where river water is so crystal clear that boats appear to float on the river. He said that similarly, there are many areas where people have preserved the colors of their natural heritage by living in harmony with nature.

In his conversation with the other beneficiary, Sukhdevi who had a knee problem, the Prime Minister said Ayushman Bharat scheme envisages to give the gift of good health to everyone.

Mr Modi said India is leading in the world of Start-Ups today and Start-ups are getting record investment year after year. He added that the sector is progressing very fast and its reach has increased even in small towns of the country. He spoke about Unicorns and explained that a Unicorn is a start-up whose valuation is at least one Billion Dollars, that is more than about seven thousand crore rupees.

He highlighted that till 2015, there used to be hardly nine or ten Unicorns in the country. He exuded pride that according to a report, a unicorn is being raised in India every 10 days. He said that today there are more than 70 Unicorns in India.

The Prime Minister said Indian youth is also contributing to the solution of global problems through start-ups. He spoke to Mayur Patil, who along with his friends, have tried to put forward a solution to the problem of pollution.

The Prime Minister stated that this is the turning point of India’s growth story, where people are not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators. He said this will further strengthen India’s stature on the global stage.

Mr Modi said Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day are celebrated in December. He added that on the 16 th of December, the country will also celebrate the golden jubilee of the 1971 War. He remembered the country’s Armed Forces and brave hearts. He said the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 6th December.