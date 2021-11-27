UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Online Course on Indian Constitution
Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises new agenda of governance
Meghalaya: 12 Congress MLAs including Former CM Mukul Sangma join TMC
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2021 04:02:22      انڈین آواز

PM Modi reviews plans amid emergence of new COVID variant ‘Omicron’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BY ADITYA RAJ DAS / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19 here today. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P. K. Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. V. K. Paul were among those present in the meeting.

Prime Minister was briefed about the global trends on COVID-19 infections and cases. Officials highlighted that countries across the world have experienced multiple COVID-19 surges since the onset of the pandemic. He also reviewed the national situation relating to COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates.

PM was apprised of the progress in vaccination and the efforts being made under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. He directed that there is a need to increase the second dose coverage and that states need to be sensitized on the need to ensure that all those who have got the first dose are given the second dose timely. He was also given details about the sero-positivity in the country from time to time and its implications in public health response.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister about the new Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. Its implications for India were also discussed. Mr. Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. He said that in light of the new threat, people need to be more cautious and the need to take proper precautions like masking and social distancing. He highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

Mr. Modi was given an overview of the sequencing efforts in the country and the variants circulating in the country. He directed that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travellers and community as per norms, tested through the network of labs already established under INSACOG, and early warning signal identified for COVID-19 management. The Prime Minister spoke about the need to increase the sequencing efforts and make it more broad-based. He also directed officials to work closely with State Governments to ensure that there is proper awareness at the state and district level. He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently. He also said that awareness needs to be created about ventilation and air-borne behaviour of the virus.

Officials briefed the PM that they are following a facilitative approach to newer pharmaceutical products. Mr. Modi instructed officials to coordinate with states to ensure that there is adequate buffer stocks of various medicines. He asked officials to work with the states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure including pediatric facilities.

The Prime Minister also asked officials to coordinate with states to endure proper functioning of PSA oxygen plants and ventilators.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kanpur Test: New Zealand bowled out for 296 runs in 1st innings on Day 3

AMN In Kanpur cricket test, India were 14 for the loss of one wicket at draw of stumps on Day three. Mayank ...

India to face Belgium in quarter-finals of Junior Hockey World Cup, Malaysia pip S. Africa to last eight

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar Defending champion India overwhelmed Poland 8-2 to set up a quarter-final ...

Chance for youngsters to prove mettle in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Manpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Skipper  Manpreet Singh feels that the Hero Asian Hockey Champions trophy at ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz