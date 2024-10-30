White House hosts Diwali celebration to honour Indian Americans

AMN/ WEB DESK

The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans contributions to the India-US bond. In a social media post, The US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event and highlighted the significance of Diwali and Indian Americans invaluable contributions.

In a historic move, New York City schools will close on November 1 to observe the Hindu festival, Diwali. This marks the first time the city’s schools have recognised the holiday. The Mayor of New York City Mr. Eric Adams made this announcement for fulfilling a long-standing request from community leaders. The decision allows students to celebrate without the pressure of attending school.

Recently, the American First Lady, Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden also hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend. This was the couple’s last Diwali celebration as President and First Lady. Over the years, the Bidens’ Diwali celebration has added a unique touch to this luminous tradition.