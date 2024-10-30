Spain: Torrential rains & hailstorms trigger flash floods in multiple regions

AMN/ WEB DESK

Spain has been hit by torrential rain and hailstorms, triggering flash flooding across multiple regions. Several people have been reported missing and travel has been disrupted. An unspecified number of dead bodies have been found in areas hit by flash flooding in southeastern Spain yesterday.

Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across southeastern Spain flooded roads and towns yesterday. Spain’s state weather agency issued red, orange and yellow alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rain across the eastern and southern part of the country. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a post on social media platform X, that he was following reports of missing people with concern.