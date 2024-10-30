Sri Lanka: Postal voting for general elections begins

AMN/ WEB DESK

Postal voting for the general elections will take place at all police stations, District Secretariats and Election Commission Offices in Sri Lanka today. Postal ballots will be also marked on the 1st and 4th of November at these offices and Tri forces’ camps.

The election commission has said that a total of about 7.3 lakh government employees are eligible to mark their choices through postal voting. Public servants unable to vote on the scheduled dates can access alternative arrangements on 7th and 8th November.

Earlier last month, Sri Lanka voted to elect President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People’s Power to office. The island will vote on 14th November to elect 225 Parliamentarians, necessitated by the dissolution of the Parliament eleven months ahead of schedule.