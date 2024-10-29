THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Bangladesh: writ seeking suspension of Awami League and ten other parties’ activities withdrawn

Oct 29, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, a writ petition seeking to ban the political activities of 11 parties, including the Bangladesh Awami League and the Jatiya Party, was withdrawn on Tuesday.

The petition, which had also called for the 10th, 11th, and 12th national elections of Bangladesh to be declared illegal, was dismissed at the High Court on Tuesday, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

The lawyer for the petitioners informed the court that his clients no longer wished to proceed with the two writs. Subsequently, the court ordered the writs to be removed from the list.

The petition had been filed on Monday by three coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Hasibul Islam, who sought to legally challenge the activities of key political parties on grounds that were not specified in court documents.

The withdrawal means that parties including the Awami League, Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Alternative Bangladesh, Tariqat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Liberal Democratic Party, Jatiya Party (Manju), Demokrati Dal, Marxist-Lelinist (Barua) and Socialist Party of Bangladesh can continue their political activities as usual.

