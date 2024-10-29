Bangladesh: UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk Arrives in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk arrived in Dhaka early this morning on a two-day official visit. During the visit, Turk will hold a number of meetings with top government officials and civil society representatives. The high commissioner is scheduled to meet with Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh Prof. Muhammad Yunus, said a press release disseminated by the UN Resident Coordinator office in Dhaka.The UN HR chief will also hold meetings with a number of advisers for different ministries, the chief justice, the army chief and the heads of several reform commissions.He will have meetings with UN agencies and members of diplomatic missions in Bangladesh as well. The high commissioner will hold a news conference in Dhaka at the end of his mission on Wednesday afternoon.