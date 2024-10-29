THE INDIAN AWAAZ

India dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Palestine

Oct 29, 2024

India has dispatched the second tranche of assistance, comprising 30 tons of medical supplies including essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs as humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine. In a social media post today, External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, India’s support to the people of Palestine continues and 30 tonnes of medical supplies have been dispatched.

On the 22nd of this month, India dispatched the first tranche of assistance, comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items. The assistance was sent through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees.

