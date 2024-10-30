Internal Displacement in Sudan hits 11 million: IOM

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said more than 14 million people have fled their homes since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The Director-General of IOM, Amy Pope said in a statement, the internal displacement number in Sudan has hit 11 million. That’s up 200,000 since September this year. He said, 3.1 million people have travelled across borders to flee the fighting. In total, nearly 30 percent of Sudan’s population has been displaced. He described that almost 25 million people are now requiring assistance in Sudan.

Sudan has been ravaged by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023.