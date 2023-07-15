West is sponsoring nuclear terrorism after Ukrainian drone strike: Russia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia yesterday accused the West of sponsoring nuclear terrorism after authorities said a Ukrainian drone had struck the western Russian town of Kurchatov, where a nuclear power station similar to the ill-fated Chernobyl plant is located.

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region which borders Ukraine, said the Ukrainian drone had struck a residential apartment building in Kurchatov, a Soviet-era town built on the banks of a cooling pond for the Kursk nuclear power station which is still in service. Starovoit said that fortunately none of the residents were injured, and critical facilities were not damaged as a result of the drone crash and its subsequent detonation. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine, which is regularly subjected to mass Russian drone attacks and seldom comments on its own suspected drone and sabotage attacks inside Russia.