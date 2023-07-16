Pro-democracy protest in Israel

source twitter

WEB DESK

Thousands of Israelis joined protests across the country on Saturday night as demonstrations against the government’s plans to overhaul and constrain the judiciary entered their 28th week and protest leaders promised “an unprecedented week of civil resistance.

Anti-government opposition has stepped up in recent weeks as the coalition pushes ahead with plans to pass the “reasonableness” bill, aimed at preventing courts from invalidating or even discussing government and ministers’ decisions based on their “reasonableness.” It intends to pass the bill into law by month’s end.

Now in Tel Aviv tens of thousands protest against the government pic.twitter.com/SodoZtToCV — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) July 15, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Hopitalised

“I feel very well”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu releases a video from the hospital, with an update about his condition after being admitted with possible dehydration.

Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, according to Israeli media