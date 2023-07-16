इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2023 02:51:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pro-democracy protest in Israel

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
source twitter

WEB DESK

Thousands of Israelis joined protests across the country on Saturday night as demonstrations against the government’s plans to overhaul and constrain the judiciary entered their 28th week and protest leaders promised “an unprecedented week of civil resistance.

Anti-government opposition has stepped up in recent weeks as the coalition pushes ahead with plans to pass the “reasonableness” bill, aimed at preventing courts from invalidating or even discussing government and ministers’ decisions based on their “reasonableness.” It intends to pass the bill into law by month’s end.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Hopitalised

“I feel very well”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu releases a video from the hospital, with an update about his condition after being admitted with possible dehydration.

Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, according to Israeli media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی متحدہ عرب امارات کے سرکاری دورے پر ابوظبی پہنچ گئے

Tweeted By AIR وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی فرانس کا اپنادو روزہ دورہ مک ...

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart