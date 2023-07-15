इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2023 05:38:18      انڈین آواز
Italy: govt issues Red alert in 15 cities as extreme heat continues to affect southern Europe

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Red alert has been issued for 15 cities across Italy today, July 15 as extreme heat continues to affect southern Europe. The alert, which indicates risks even for healthy people, applies to tourist hotspots including Rome, Florence, and Bologna for the coming days. 

The Italian government has advised anyone in the areas covered by today’s red alert to avoid direct sunlight between 11:00 and 18:00 and to take particular care of the elderly or vulnerable. More high temperatures are expected in Europe next week as another heatwave approaches. The European Space Agency (ESA) says Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and Poland may see extreme conditions. 

The ESA monitors land and sea temperatures via its satellites. Meanwhile, Greece has hit temperatures of 40C (104F) or more in recent days. Czech Republic’s meteorological office issued a warning that temperatures over the weekend could go above 38 degrees Celsius, which is exceptionally high for the country. In the UK, however, heavy showers and gusty winds are expected in parts of England today.

