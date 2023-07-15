इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2023 05:38:44      انڈین آواز
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu declares state of emergency to tackle rising food prices & shortages

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency to tackle rising food prices and shortages. Some of the initiatives include using money saved by the recent removal of a fuel subsidy to provide fertiliser and grain to farmers. Protection is also to be increased for farmers, many of whom have abandoned their land after becoming the target of gangs that kidnap for ransom. 

Poorer households are to be helped too with $10 (£8) a month for six months. A UN report in January projected that 25 million Nigerians were at high risk of food insecurity this year – meaning they would not be able to afford enough nutritious food every day. Concerns about food insecurity have been longstanding in Nigeria – Africa’s most-populous country, which has also been battling widespread insecurity for several years. More than 350 farmers were kidnapped or killed in the 12 months up to June 2022 alone, according to a Nigerian security tracking website.

