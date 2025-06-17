Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: Over thousand shops destroyed in massive fire in Kolkata’s Khidirpur market

Jun 17, 2025
West Bengal: Over thousand shops destroyed in massive fire in Kolkata’s Khidirpur market area

AMN / KOLKATA

Over a thousand shops were destroyed in a massive fire last night in Kolkata’s Khidirpur market area. The fire broke out around 2 in the early morning. More than 20 fire tenders brought the blaze under control. According to the fire department, various shops, including rice godowns, have been destroyed. West Bengal Minister of Fire and Emergency Services, Sujit Basu, visited the spot and assured all necessary help. Local residents alleged that the delay in the arrival of the fire tenders increased the severity of the fire.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka; 3 dead, landslides reported in Uttara Kannada

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: At Least 14 Killed in Lightning Strikes Across 8 Districts as Monsoon Approaches

Jun 17, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

CM Rekha Gupta Launches Major Health Infrastructure Push in Delhi

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Modi govt likely to witness major changes as cabinet reshuffle expected soon

17 June 2025 5:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

SC slams ban on thug life in Karnataka, says films cleared by CBFC must be released nationwide

17 June 2025 5:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भ्रामक विज्ञापनों पर सख्त हुआ सेबी, पोर्टफोलियो मैनेजर्स को तुरंत हटाने का निर्देश

17 June 2025 5:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI Cracks Down on Misleading Ads by Portfolio Managers

17 June 2025 5:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!