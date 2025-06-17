Heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka; 3 dead, landslides reported in Uttara Kannada

Heavy rains that lashed various districts of Karnataka, particularly in coastal regions, have claimed 3 lives, besides damaging houses, disrupting power supply and traffic. The downpour caused multiple small landslides. Uttara Kannada district has reported at least 5 landslides in the last couple of days. The rains threw normal life out of gear in districts like Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamangaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga. There has been a substantial increase in water levels in dams. The capital city, Bengaluru, is getting only light showers.

