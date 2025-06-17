Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: At Least 14 Killed in Lightning Strikes Across 8 Districts as Monsoon Approaches

Jun 17, 2025

KASHIF AKHTER IN PATNA

As the South-West Monsoon draws closer to Bihar, at least 14 people have lost their lives due to lightning strikes reported over the past 24 hours across eight districts of the state.

According to official sources, the highest number of casualties occurred in Buxar, where four people were killed. This was followed by three deaths each in West Champaran and Katihar. Additional fatalities were reported from Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Sitamarhi, and Bhagalpur districts, where lightning strikes occurred during thunderstorm activity on Monday evening.

The frequency of pre-monsoon rains, thunderstorms, and lightning has increased significantly across Bihar, with the South-West Monsoon expected to arrive within the next 24 hours.

Ashish Kumar, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Patna, stated that current weather conditions are favorable for the further advancement of the monsoon into the state.

In light of the increasing weather-related risks, the Disaster Management Department has issued an advisory urging residents to remain vigilant and take precautions, particularly during periods of pre-monsoon activity, when the risk of lightning strikes and storms is significantly higher.

Markets June 17: Sensex Falls 213 Points, Nifty Below 24,900 amid Global Tensions

