CM Rekha Gupta Launches Major Health Infrastructure Push in Delhi

CM Criticizes Previous AAP Government

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the national capital, marking a significant step in strengthening Delhi’s primary healthcare system. Speaking at the event, she announced plans to open over 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by March next year, aiming to significantly enhance access to affordable and reliable medical services.

In her address, Chief Minister Gupta took a sharp dig at the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, accusing it of mismanagement and neglect of the healthcare sector. She claimed that despite the Central Government allocating ₹2,400 crore for this healthcare initiative five years ago, the AAP government failed to implement the project.

Highlighting the features of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Gupta explained that each center would be housed in a permanent facility equipped with basic diagnostic tools, medicines, and essential medical personnel, offering a more robust and institutionalized alternative to the earlier Mohalla Clinics model.

She also noted that the newly inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Kendras will offer low-cost, quality medicines, further easing the financial burden on patients and complementing the broader healthcare reforms being undertaken.

The initiative is positioned as a major overhaul of Delhi’s primary healthcare delivery system and part of a broader strategy to bring accessible healthcare to every neighborhood in the capital.