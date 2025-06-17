Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Dr. Jitendra Singh launches 5-year vision document on Banana Cultivation in Wokha Under ODOP initiative

Jun 17, 2025

AMN

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched a five-year Vision Document in Nagaland titled “Income Generation from Banana Cultivation in Wokha District” under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. The project aims to boost farmer incomes and promote banana farming as a sustainable livelihood. Mr Singh, who is currently on a two-day visit to Wokha district in Nagaland, was joined by Deputy CM Y. Patton and local legislators Mhathung Yanthan, Y.M. Humtsoe, and Achumbemo Kikon at the event held at the Wokha DC office. In his address, Dr. Singh highlighted the transformative progress in Nagaland and the Northeast over the past decade, including increased industrial activity and job creation. Addressing social issues, Dr. Singh urged community organisations in Wokha to follow Mizoram’s grassroots model to combat drug abuse and encouraged NGO involvement, stressing that civil society must play a greater role due to the financial limitations of the government. On environmental and interstate matters, Dr. Singh acknowledged the growing human-elephant conflict and assured that a central meeting would be convened to discuss long-term solutions. He also emphasised the need for improved water harvesting and resource management. Regarding the Nagaland-Assam border dispute, Dr. Singh informed that efforts are underway to resolve it through space technology and satellite imaging for a peaceful and lasting solution.

