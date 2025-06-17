Heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka; 3 dead, landslides reported in Uttara Kannada

AMN

Water flowing along the street curb during heavy rain. Close up of splashing raindrops and air bubbles.

Heavy rains that lashed various districts of Karnataka, particularly in coastal regions, have claimed 3 lives, besides damaging houses, disrupting power supply and traffic. The downpour caused multiple small landslides. Uttara Kannada district has reported at least 5 landslides in the last couple of days. The rains threw normal life out of gear in districts like Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamangaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga. There has been a substantial increase in water levels in dams. The capital city, Bengaluru, is getting only light showers.