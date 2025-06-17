Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Southern, Eastern, Northeastern States

Jun 17, 2025

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa till Thursday. Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and the Northeastern states are also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain during the next two to three days.

IMD further predicted that Delhi-NCR, along with Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds till Friday

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rains in Delhi-NCR, give relief to residents from scorching heat

Jun 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

All routes to Amarnath cave shrine declared no flying zone during yatra period

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra to build special shopping malls on PPP model for farmers to sell produce directly

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Indian, French Armies to conduct joint military drill in Southern France

18 June 2025 1:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

2025 में खरीफ बुवाई में मामूली बढ़ोतरी, धान और दलहन में सबसे ज़्यादा वृद्धि

18 June 2025 1:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kharif sowing rises to 89.29 lakh hectares in 2025, up by 1.48 lakh hectares from 2024

18 June 2025 1:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Attends G7 Summit in Canada, Meets Global Leaders

18 June 2025 1:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!