IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Southern, Eastern, Northeastern States

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa till Thursday. Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and the Northeastern states are also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain during the next two to three days.

IMD further predicted that Delhi-NCR, along with Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds till Friday