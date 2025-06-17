Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

The Government has decided to open two thousand driving training schools in various parts of the country. Speaking at an event in New Delhi today, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that these training schools will be opened in backward and tribal areas of the country which will generate employment opportunities for youth. He said, there is a shortage of around 22 lakh drivers in the country and these training schools will help in fulfilling the shortage of skilled drivers. Mr Gadkari also said that his Ministry has also taken several steps to reduce road accidents and also called upon the people to follow traffic rules.

