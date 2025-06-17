14 killed in lightning strikes across 8 districts in Bihar

AMN

At least 14 people died in separate incidents of lightning in eight different districts of Bihar during the past 24 hours. According to sources, a maximum of four fatalities were registered in the Buxar district, followed by three each in West Champaran and Katihar. Fatalities have also been reported from Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Sitamarhi and Bhagalpur districts due to lightning that occurred last evening. Rain-related activities, thunderstorms and lightning have increased in the state as the South West Monsoon is about to reach the state. The Disaster Management Department has appealed to people to maintain alertness, given pre-Monsoon showers during which the chances of lightning, thunderstorm activities increase. The South West Monsoon is likely to reach Bihar in the next 24 hours. Director of Meteorological Centre, Patna, Ashish Kumar, has said that the conditions are favourable for the further advancement of Monsoon in Bihar.