West Bengal imposes series of restrictions to contain COVID-19 spread

AMN

In view of the massive surge in covid-19 cases throughout the state, the government of West Bengal has imposed a series of restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic with immediate effect. Shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools shall remain closed until further orders. All social, cultural, academic and entertainment related gatherings will remain prohibited.

Markets (bazaar/haat) will remain open during 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the morning and 3 to 5 p.m. in the afternoon. However the restrictions will not be applicable for essential services like medical shops, medical equipment shops, groceries etc.