Welfare Party of India asks PM Modi to address genuine concerns of the people of Kashmir

National President of Welfare Party of India Dr SQR Ilyas has said after two years of abrogation of Article 370 and arresting the political leaders the meeting of PM with the JK leaders was a refreshing move.

He however pointed out that there was no fixed agenda and this meeting was probably called amidst international pressure and with an aim to conduct delimitation and state elections

He said there is huge trust deficit and urged the government to build bridges and win the confidence of the indigenous people of Kashmir.

He listed out some measures that should be adopted by the government of India.

▪Restore statehood.

▪Restore Article 370 and domicile laws

▪No delimitation without state goverment in place.

▪Stop terrorizing the locals.

▪ Restore 4G internet connections immediately.

▪Withdraw curfew, section 144, and central forces from civilian areas.

▪Shift the forces and seal the border to check infiltration at LOC.

▪Businesses and all commercial activities to be restored immediately.

▪ Open schools and colleges

▪Rehabilitate kashmiri pandits in the valley.

▪Engage a dialogue with Hurriyat Leaders.

▪Appoint interlocutors comprising of prominent peoples from Civil Society and allow them to engage with all stakeholders and implement their recommendations sincerely.