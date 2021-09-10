AMN / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Women and Child Development today jointly organised a webinar on ‘Rice Fortification: A complementary approach to address Nutritional Anaemia’ to mark the ongoing 4th Rashtriya Poshan Maah. In his address, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey said that India has been taking promising steps to ensure food security and improving the nutrition outcomes of its population.

He said that Prime Minister in his address on the 75th Independence Day, made an announcement that fortified rice will be provided through all Government of India schemes. The Secretary said that now a time frame has been set that by 2024, the Ministry will supply fortified rice to the entire public distribution system.He said, there is a need to amplify efforts to spread awareness about fortified rice and its benefits so that demand is created and acceptability for nutrient-enriched rice is better. He said,all stakeholders must come together to create awareness campaigns using local language.

Joint Secretary, Women and Child Develoment Pallavi Aggarwal during her address emphasized on the importance of sustainable diet. She said that the Ministry has planned a series of activities particularly on nutrition awareness, throughout the month in tandem with the States under POSHAN Mah. She said these awareness activities will be particularly carried out in the grassroots level.

Seven States have already started the distribution of fortified rice and nearly 2.47 Lakh Metric Tonnes of fortified rice is distributed till August this year under the pilot scheme.

