Weather Department predicts heavy rainfall for next 4 days in Tamil Nadu

In Tamilnadu, the Regional Weather Department has predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days. In a special message on enhanced rainfall activity over north coastal and adjoining districts of the State, the department has predicted that it is under the influence of a trough in easterlies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and its likely westward movement across Tamilnadu.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in 14 districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas till the 11th of this month. As a preventive measure, it is proposed to release surplus water from catchment areas in many districts. Chennai and suburban areas have been witnessing moderate showers today.