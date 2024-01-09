Night curfew imposed along International Border in Samba district of J&K for better area domination

In Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration of Samba district in Jammu division has imposed night curfew along the International Border (IB) to ensure better area domination by Border Security Force troops and to foil any nefarious activities close to the borderline. District Magistrate Samba, Abhishek Sharma has said, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has imposed a night curfew along the International Border. According to the order, the movement of civilians has been stopped from 9 PM to 6 AM in a one kilometre-long strip from the International Border in Samba district. In case movement is necessary, the persons are required to produce their respective ID cards to BSF and police authorities and any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with law. The order shall remain in force for a period of two months.