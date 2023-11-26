इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 01:25:40      انڈین آواز

We must steadfastly uphold radical legacy of Ambedkar to defeat this fascist conspiracy: Dipankar Bhattacharya

PATNA

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Save Constitution-Save Democracy March was organized today by All India Kisan Mahasabha, Khegramas and AICCTU.

CPI-ML general secretary also Dipankar Bhattacharya also participated in it. While addressing the march, CPIM General Secretary said that as Fascist forces continue their assault on country’s constitution, in an attempt to dismantle democratic values & people’s rights, we must steadfastly uphold the radical legacy of Ambedkar & and turn it into a powerful weapon to defeat this fascist conspiracy:

He said that on this day in 1949, the Constitution of India was passed. In his statement on its eve i.e. 25th November, Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar had said that every citizen of the country is getting the right to one vote, but the ground of economic and social equality is very weak. General Secretary said that this inequality is continuously increasing instead of decreasing. If this country becomes a Hindu nation, it will mean nothing else but that the country has been pushed into the pit of Manuism, the foundation of which is social inequality. Therefore, today we all have to take a strong resolution to eradicate social slavery and economic inequality.

