Telangana Polls 2023: Over 20,000 electors utilised Home voting

AMN

Over 20,000 electors have utilised Home voting and ballot papers were received from Absentee voters in in Telangana. Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj informed that the process of home voting will be completed in a day or two and so far, over 20 thousand voters have utilised the franchise. For the first time in the State, over 29,000 people have been approved to vote from Home in all 119 constituencies. Senior citizens who are above 80 years of age, persons with above 40 per cent disability and persons in emergency services have been approved for Home voting.