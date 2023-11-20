इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2023 01:14:20      انڈین آواز

Jhalrapatan (Rajasthan): Uncertainty over chief ministership dampen mood of public at Vasundhara Raje constituency

AMN / Jhalrapatan

People’s mood in Jhalrapatan assembly constituency is not upbeat this time around as their candidate former Chief Minister of the state, “maharani of Dholpur Vasundhara Raje Scindia, 70 who is fighting from this constituency for the fifth term will have no problem winning this seat but cloud of uncertainty over her chief ministership has dampen the sprit of 2.5 lakh voters in this hot seat.

Taking detour of this constituency and talking to various cross section of people in this high profile seat which saw their Ladli beti twice becoming Chief Minister of the state but due to ill treatment by some senior leaders from Delhi leadership have dishearten people like Mr Kesri Lal, 70 who runs his hotel in the city for last forty years in this small town.

Similiar sentiments were echoed by group of young women voters who are voting for the first time said wining is not an issue but Jhalrapatan will not see Chief Minister this time around , but when asked, how do you know that party will not made her CM if BJP win this election, Arpita Shekawat, 20 who is student of political science and keenly monitor national and state politics of the state said Vasundhara ji style of functioning has irritated the central leadership of the party which is the main bone of contention.

Meanwhile, another shopkeeper Mr Kunal Sani , who runs his grocery shop near Bus stand said this time around we will teach lesson to BJP leaders who are playing dirty politics with Vasundhara ji as madam will win her seat but BJP should loose the state elections.

Congress candidate Mr Ram lal Chauhan who is contesting from this constituency against Vasundhara Raje Scindia have little hope of winning from this high profile seat also they have not seen him campaigning campaign in the town , said Mr Ismail Khan a fruit vendor.

This sleepy small town have witnessed twice history by electing chief minister of the state but the development of the constituency lack basic amenities as roads are in poor state of affairs, no avenues for the employment and it seems people here have left their destiny to the future with a new hope in this ensuing assembly elections to be held on November 25.

