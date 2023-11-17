Rajasthan: Gehlot may capitalise his love for ‘Gaumata’

Our Correspondent in Sardarpura ( Jodhpur) CM constituency

Cow politics’ has always been an issue in India since its independence in 1947, but it has ramped up dramatically since the BJP came to power in 2014.

Congress government in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not far behind showering love for ‘Gaumata’ and ‘Gaushalas’

This reflected as state has highest budget allocation for Shelter homes for bovine and insurance schemes for bull and buffalo.

Interestingly, the state government has a budget out lay of Rs 3000 crores for seven lakhs shelter homes for “Gaushala” and insurance for cow, bull and buffalo.

The state government has also provided forty thousand one time financial assistance to the farmers whose cow has died of lumpy disease also extended insurance for cows and buffaloes , they only have to register and government make the payment, said Mr Puran staunch supporter of Chief Minister.

Despite push to the walls by his own party men the willy chief minister remain the best bet for the Congress Party.