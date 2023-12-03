Assembly election results 2023 live updates: Counting of votes begins. EC is counting votes for assembly elections in four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.
Chhattisgarh (90)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|26
|00
|0
|Congress
|28
|00
|0
|Others
|00
|00
|0
Madhya Pradesh (230)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|55
|00
|0
|Congress
|62
|00
|0
|Others
|00
|00
|0
Mizoram (40)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|00
|00
|0
|Congress
|00
|00
|0
|MNF
|00
|00
|0
|ZPM
|00
|00
|0
Rajasthan(200 -1)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|78
|00
|0
|Congress
|59
|00
|0
|Others
|00
|00
|0
Telangana (119)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|AIMIM
|00
|00
|0
|BJP
|00
|00
|0
|BRS
|00
|00
|0
|Congress
|00
|00
|0