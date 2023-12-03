इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 08:43:51      انڈین آواز

Assembly election results 2023 live updates: Counting of votes begins.  EC is counting votes for assembly elections in four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.

Chhattisgarh (90)

Party NameLeadWonTotal
BJP26000
Congress28000
Others00000

Madhya Pradesh (230)

Party NameLeadWonTotal
BJP55000
Congress62000
Others00000

Mizoram (40)

Party NameLeadWonTotal
BJP00000
Congress00000
MNF00000
ZPM00000

Rajasthan(200 -1)

Party NameLeadWonTotal
BJP78000
Congress59000
Others00000

Telangana (119)

Party NameLeadWonTotal
AIMIM00000
BJP00000
BRS00000
Congress00000

