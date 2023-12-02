Stage set for counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana

AMN

Stage is set for the counting of votes tomorrow for Assembly elections held recently in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The Election Commission has revised the date of counting for the Mizoram assembly polls from Sunday to Monday.

The Commission took the decision after receiving several representations from various quarters requesting for change in the date of counting as tomorrow being a Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram.

Counting of votes in the four states is scheduled to start at 8 in the morning on Sunday (3rd December 2023).

In Telangana, a total of 49 counting centres have been set up. About 40 companies of Central armed police have been deployed as three-tier security arrangements has been placed at all counting centres. The 119 member legislative assembly went to polls on Thursday.

In Rajasthan, Counting will take place at 36 centers. Chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta said that around 175 companies of Central Reserve Police Force and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary teams along with local police have been deployed at the centres to avoid any untoward incident.

Polling in the state was held on 25th of last month for 199 assembly constituencies out of 200 seats. Voting for the Karanpur assembly seat was postponed following the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The majority mark in the state is 100.

In Madhya Pradesh, two thousand 533 candidates are in the fray for 230 member state Assembly for which polling was held on 17th of last month.

In Chhattisgarh, three-tier security arrangements have been put in place across all counting centers in 33 districts of the state. The election to the 90 member state legislative assembly was held in two phases on 7th and 17th of November.