PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of COP28 Summit in Dubai

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit in Dubai yesterday. During a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Mr Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the October 7 Hamas attacks and welcomed the release of hostages. Emphasising the need for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution and the early resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi met with President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, and discussed ways to enhance friendship between India and Maldives across diverse sectors. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, we look forward to working together to deepen cooperation for the benefit of our people.

The  Prime Minister also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing admiration for Mr Macron’s passion for strengthening relations between India and France. Prime Minister Modi also held talks with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Turkey, Barbados, Guyana, Italy, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Bahrain, Jordan, Tajikistan, and Ethiopia. Mr Modi said he is always very happy to meet Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He invited UAE President for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held next month.

The Prime Minister returned to New Delhi last night after two-day visit to Dubai, where he attended the Conference of Parties-28. Addresing the World Climate Action Summit at COP-28, Mr Modi Modi has said that India is committed to the UN Framework for Climate Change process. He offered to host COP33 in 2028. He also highlighted India’s development model, illustrating a delicate balance between ecology and the economy.

