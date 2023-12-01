UN Drought Data Shows “An Unprecedented Emergency on a Planetary Scale”

85%: People affected by droughts who live in low- or middle-income countries

UNCCD launches global drought report at COP28 in collaboration with International Drought Resilience Alliance (IDRA)

A Recent drought-related data compiled by the UN has stressed need of “an unprecedented emergency on a planetary scale, where the massive impacts of human-induced droughts are only starting to unfold.”

According to the report, ‘Global Drought Snapshot,’ launched by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at the outset of COP28 climate talks in the UAE, few if any hazard claims more lives, causes more economic loss and affects more sectors of societies than drought.

UNCCD is one of three Conventions originated at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The other two address climate change (UNFCCC) and biodiversity (UN CBD).

Says UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw: “Unlike other disasters that attract media attention, droughts happen silently, often going unnoticed and failing to provoke an immediate public and political response. This silent devastation perpetuates a cycle of neglect, leaving affected populations to bear the burden in isolation.”

“The Global Drought Snapshot report speaks volumes about the urgency of this crisis and building global resilience to it. With the frequency and severity of drought events increasing, as reservoir levels dwindle and crop yields decline, as we continue to lose biological diversity and famines spread, transformational change is needed.”

“We hope this publication serves as a wake-up call.”

Drought data, selected highlights:

15–20%: Population of China facing more frequent moderate-to-severe droughts within this century (Yin et al., 2022)

80%: Expected increase in drought intensity in China by 2100 (Yin et al., 2022)

23 million: people deemed severely food insecure across the Horn of Africa in December 2022 (WFP, 2023)

5%: Area of the contiguous United States suffering severe to extreme drought (Palmer Drought Index) in May, 2023 (NOAA, 2023)

78: Years since drought conditions were as severe as they were in the La Plata basin of Brazil–Argentina in 2022, reducing crop production and affecting global crop markets (WMO, 2023a)

630,000 km2 (roughly the combined area of Italy and Poland): Extent of Europe impacted by drought in 2022 as it experienced its hottest summer and second warmest year on record, almost four times the average 167,000 km2 impacted between 2000 and 2022 (EEA, 2023)

500: years since Europe last experienced a drought as bad as in 2022 (World Economic Forum, 2022)

170 million: people expected to experience extreme drought if average global temperatures rise 3°C above pre-industrial levels, 50 million more than expected if warming is limited to 1.5°C (IPCC, 2022)

Agriculture and forests

70%: Cereal crops damaged by drought in the Mediterranean, 2016–2018

33%: loss of grazing land in South Africa due to drought (‌Ruwanza et al., 2022)

Double or triple: Expected forest losses in the Mediterranean region under 3°C warming compared to current risk (Rossi et al., 2023)

5: Consecutive rainfall season failures in the Horn of Africa, causing the region’s worst drought in 40 years (with Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia particularly hard hit), contributing to reduced agricultural productivity, food insecurity and high food prices (WMO, 2023).

73,000 km2: average area of EU cropland (or ~5%) impacted by drought, 2000-2022, contributing to crop failures (EEA, 2023)

$70 billion: Africa’s drought-related economic losses in the past 50 years (WMO, 2022).

44%: Expected drop in Argentina’s soybean production in 2023 relative to the last five years, the lowest harvest since 1988/89, contributing to an estimated 3% drop in Argentina’s GDP for 2023 (EU Science Hub, 2023)

Water conditions

75%: Reduction of cargo capacity of some vessels on the Rhine due to low river levels in 2022, leading to severe delays to shipping arrivals and departures (World Economic Forum, 2022)

5 million: People in southern China affected by record-low water levels in the Yangtze River due to drought and prolonged heat (WMO, 2023a)

2,000: backlog of barges on the Mississippi River in late 2022 due to low water levels, causing $20 billion in supply chain disruptions and other economic damage (World Economic Forum, 2022)

2–5 times: Acceleration of long-term rates of groundwater-level decline and water-quality degradation in California’s Central Valley basins over the past 30 years due to drought-induced pumpage (Levy et al., 2021)

Social dimensions

85%: People affected by droughts who live in low- or middle-income countries (World Bank, 2023)

15 times: Greater likelihood of being killed by floods, droughts and storms in highly vulnerable regions relative to regions with very low vulnerability, 2010 to 2020 (IPCC, 2023)

1.2 million: people in the Central American Dry Corridor needing food aid after five years of drought, heatwaves and unpredictable rainfall (UNEP, 2022).

Remedies