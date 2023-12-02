What do you know about COP28 ?

COP28: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

COP 28 denotes the 28th Conference of the Parties COP to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) with nearly all nations participating. COP came into existence in 2010. It facilitates the exchange of best practices and innovations across vital sectors crucial to decarbonisation efforts in the areas of energy, transport, buildings, industry, finance and nature.

• The COP is a crucial annual gathering where world leaders, policymakers, scientists and activists convene to find out solution to the growing challenges of climate change.

• The COP meetings act as the decision-making body of the UNFCCC in order to address the climate change.

• COP28, the 28th edition of this significant assembly, marks another pivotal moment in the ongoing fight against climate change.

OBJECTIVE

• The main objective of the COP is to evolve a global consensus to address the climate catastrophe.

• Limiting the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

• Assisting the communities who are most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change.

• Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. “Net-zero emissions by 2050” aims to balance the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere with their removal through human-made or natural processes by 2050.

The term “climate change” describes notable and persistent alterations to the Earth’s long-term climate patterns, usually spanning decades to millions of years. These changes include differences in temperature, precipitation, wind direction, and other Earthly climate factors.

ACHIEVEMENT OF COP

• COP summit laid the Kyoto Protocol, a milestone international treaty established in 1997. The protocol aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat global warming by setting binding targets for industrialized countries to limit their emissions. Kyoto Protocol proved as a significant step in global efforts to address climate change by legally binding developed countries to emission reduction targets.

• Paris Agreement: – The Paris Agreement, enforced on 4th Nov, 2016 is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, on 12 December 2015. The motto was to edge the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

GLOBAL STOCKTAKE AT COP28

The first-ever global stocktake is set to conclude at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at the end of this year.

The global stocktake is a process for countries and stakeholders to see where they’re collectively making progress towards meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement – and where they’re not. The stocktake calls for a systems transformation, which follows a whole-society and whole-economy approach that mainstreams climate resilience and development aligned with low greenhouse gas emissions. Such efforts must be maintained over decades, supporting sustainable development and the eradication of poverty.

CHALLENGES

For developing countries, development is their first priority, than implementing Net Zero Emission. The transfers of climate finance and low-cost climate technologies have become more important for implementation of climate actions by the developing countries. These avenue needs to be explored further.

INITIATIVES BY INDIA

Despite not having legally binding emission reduction targets, India has been actively engaged in addressing climate change and implementing measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated “Panchamrit” on India’s climate action at the 26th session of the COP 26 held in Glasgow, United Kingdom. This Include commitment towards

• Reaching 500GW Non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

• Sourcing 50 % of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

• Reduction of total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030.

• Reduction of the carbon intensity of the economy by 45 per cent by 2030, over 2005 levels.

• To attain net zero emissions by 2070.

India has prioritized sustainable development projects like, renewable energy targets, promoting energy efficiency, implementing emissions reduction policies, to achieve its climate goals.

COP 28 is scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30, 2023, to December 12, 2023. It is expected that around 70,000 participants, including the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, will attend COP28. Participants include journalists, young people, Indigenous Peoples, climate scientists, business executives, and a variety of other professionals and stakeholders.