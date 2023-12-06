John Kerry Highlights Key Achievements and Agreements at COP28 in Dubai

In the latest developments from COP28 in Dubai, John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, outlined significant progress on various fronts during his recent address. Emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change, Kerry provided insights into crucial agreements and initiatives discussed at the conference.

Major Agreements and Initiatives:

1. Global Methane Reduction Pledge:

John Kerry stressed the importance of the global community’s commitment to reducing methane emissions by 30% globally by 2030. With 155 countries, including major emitters like China and the UAE, joining the pledge, Kerry highlighted the potential environmental impact, equating it to every car, truck, ship, and airplane worldwide shifting to zero emissions.

2. Clean Energy Transition:



Collaborating with the EU and the UAE, Kerry co-led the pledge to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, involving over 120 countries. Additionally, a commitment to triple nuclear energy by 2050 was made by 20 countries, and measures were taken to discourage the construction of new unabated coal plants globally.

3. Climate Finance Progress:

Kerry announced that the US climate finance is expected to surpass $9.5 billion in 2023, aligning with President Biden’s 2024 pledge. He also highlighted reforms within international financial institutions, particularly the World Bank, enabling significant increases in climate-related funding. The United States pledged $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund under its replenishment.

4. Private Sector Engagement:

A coalition of major corporations, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, Boeing, and others, joined forces to signal market demand for environmentally friendly products and services. Kerry emphasized the economic incentives for companies to invest in green technologies and products, underlining the importance of corporate leadership in the transition to a sustainable future.

John Kerry acknowledged the historic nature of the agreements reached and the collaborative efforts of nations, corporations, and organizations towards a sustainable and resilient future. The discussions at COP28 reflect a collective commitment to addressing climate change and its far-reaching impacts.