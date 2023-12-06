इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 11:43:22      انڈین آواز

John Kerry Highlights Key Achievements and Agreements at COP28 in Dubai

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In the latest developments from COP28 in Dubai, John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, outlined significant progress on various fronts during his recent address. Emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change, Kerry provided insights into crucial agreements and initiatives discussed at the conference.

Major Agreements and Initiatives:

1. Global Methane Reduction Pledge:

 John Kerry stressed the importance of the global community’s commitment to reducing methane emissions by 30% globally by 2030. With 155 countries, including major emitters like China and the UAE, joining the pledge, Kerry highlighted the potential environmental impact, equating it to every car, truck, ship, and airplane worldwide shifting to zero emissions.

2. Clean Energy Transition:

 Collaborating with the EU and the UAE, Kerry co-led the pledge to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, involving over 120 countries. Additionally, a commitment to triple nuclear energy by 2050 was made by 20 countries, and measures were taken to discourage the construction of new unabated coal plants globally.

3. Climate Finance Progress:
 Kerry announced that the US climate finance is expected to surpass $9.5 billion in 2023, aligning with President Biden’s 2024 pledge. He also highlighted reforms within international financial institutions, particularly the World Bank, enabling significant increases in climate-related funding. The United States pledged $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund under its replenishment.

4. Private Sector Engagement:
 A coalition of major corporations, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, Boeing, and others, joined forces to signal market demand for environmentally friendly products and services. Kerry emphasized the economic incentives for companies to invest in green technologies and products, underlining the importance of corporate leadership in the transition to a sustainable future.

John Kerry acknowledged the historic nature of the agreements reached and the collaborative efforts of nations, corporations, and organizations towards a sustainable and resilient future. The discussions at COP28 reflect a collective commitment to addressing climate change and its far-reaching impacts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart