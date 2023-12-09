Global Call for Urgent Climate Action Echoes at COP28 with Over 800 Diverse Signatories

Dubai

As COP28 enters its second week, over 800 signatories and counting from a broad spectrum of society join forces to call on Sultan Al Jaber and all Parties to deliver a 1.5C aligned outcome in response to the Global Stocktake because later is too late.

Amidst the second week of COP28, a powerful coalition comprising more than 800 signatories representing diverse sectors such as business, finance, philanthropy, politics, academia, and civil society has united in a resounding call for decisive climate action. Their collective plea is directed towards COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and all participating Parties, urging them to deliver a 1.5-degree Celsius-aligned outcome in response to the ongoing Global Stocktake. In a letter addressed to President Sultan Al Jaber, dated December 8, these signatories underscore the critical nature of the moment, emphasizing that as COP28 nears its conclusion, the world stands at a tipping point. They assert that a robust and ambitious outcome is essential to keep the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. Acknowledging the signs of transformation and opportunity across various sectors and society, the letter also highlights the escalating impact of the climate emergency. The signatories stress the need for collective action, asserting that the decisions made at COP28 in Dubai must transcend the immediate and shape a legacy moment that determines the fate of future generations.The coalition, which includes CEOs, mayors, governors, investors, Indigenous peoples, health professionals, young activists, faith leaders, scientists, and athletes, among others, expresses solidarity with the COP28 President and all Parties. They call for unity behind a rapid response plan to the Global Stocktake.

To achieve this positive tipping point, the coalition outlines specific objectives, including an orderly phase-out of all fossil fuels in a just and equitable manner, aligned with a 1.5-degree Celsius trajectory. Additionally, they advocate for tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 compared to 2022 levels, along with doubling energy efficiency.The signatories emphasize the importance of creating an enabling environment to scale up and shift public and private finance, with developed countries taking the lead in both action and support. This includes putting a price on carbon and significantly increasing investments in renewable energy.



Furthermore, the coalition calls for the immediate cessation and reversal of deforestation, land degradation, biodiversity loss, and other ecosystem threats by 2030. They stress the importance of safeguarding the territories of indigenous peoples, ensuring resilient food systems, and establishing a robust global goal on adaptation.

The letter concludes by asserting that these outcomes must be reinforced by the implementation and enhancement of Nationally Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans well before COP30 in 2025. The plans should align with the 1.5-degree Celsius target and incorporate multi-stakeholder efforts within them, according to the signatories. As the world watches the developments at COP28, the global call for urgent climate action resonates as a collective plea for a sustainable and resilient future. AIR