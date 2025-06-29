Gov issues GUIDLINES for felling of trees on agricultural land

AMN

Government has issued model rules for the felling of trees on agricultural land in a bid to promote agroforestry. It also aims of doubling farmers’ incomes, increasing tree cover outside forests, mitigating climate change, reduce timber imports and ensure sustainable land use. It also supports India’s climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

The Environment Ministry in a letter sent to all State Chief Secretaries said, the objective of it is to enhance the ease of doing business in agroforestry and incentivise farmers to integrate trees into their farming systems without facing undue procedural hurdles.

According to the model rules, the State Level Committee already formed under the Wood-Based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Guidelines, 2016 will also serve as the committee for these rules. It will now also include officials from revenue and agriculture departments. The committee will advise the state government on how to promote agroforestry and increase timber production from agricultural lands by simplifying rules for felling and transit of trees, especially species with commercial value.

Applicants must register their plantation land on the National Timber Management System portal. They have to enter land ownership details and the location of their agricultural land.