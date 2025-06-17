Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

ENVIRONMENT

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav Stresses Need for Nature Conservation

Jun 17, 2025

Staff Reporter

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav emphasized that while human innovation can achieve much, there is no substitute for nature. Speaking at the inaugural session of the National Workshop on Desertification and Drought Combating Strategies in Jodhpur, he highlighted the urgent need to balance development with environmental preservation.

Yadav warned that unchecked exploitation of natural resources for agriculture, industry, and other development activities is contributing to rising global temperatures. He stressed the importance of mindful production practices that protect natural ecosystems such as rivers, mountains, and oceans.

The Minister also called for a reduction in the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides to safeguard the planet’s health. He cautioned that neglecting environmental conservation and climate change could disrupt the human food chain in the future.

Referencing the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, he urged citizens to actively participate in tree planting initiatives.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also addressed the gathering, noting that environmental awareness is deeply rooted in the traditions of western Rajasthan. He emphasized the need to harmonize scientific progress with ecological balance and highlighted the importance of individual responsibility in conserving the environment.

Related Post

ENVIRONMENT

President Murmu calls for collective efforts towards conservation of environment

Mar 29, 2025
ENVIRONMENT

World Sparrow Day 2025: We should bring tiny birds back into our lives

Mar 19, 2025
ENVIRONMENT REGIONAL AWAAZ

Wildlife tourism will increase employment in MP: CM Dr. Yadav

Mar 10, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Indian, French Armies to conduct joint military drill in Southern France

18 June 2025 1:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

2025 में खरीफ बुवाई में मामूली बढ़ोतरी, धान और दलहन में सबसे ज़्यादा वृद्धि

18 June 2025 1:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kharif sowing rises to 89.29 lakh hectares in 2025, up by 1.48 lakh hectares from 2024

18 June 2025 1:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Attends G7 Summit in Canada, Meets Global Leaders

18 June 2025 1:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!