Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav Stresses Need for Nature Conservation

Staff Reporter

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav emphasized that while human innovation can achieve much, there is no substitute for nature. Speaking at the inaugural session of the National Workshop on Desertification and Drought Combating Strategies in Jodhpur, he highlighted the urgent need to balance development with environmental preservation.

Yadav warned that unchecked exploitation of natural resources for agriculture, industry, and other development activities is contributing to rising global temperatures. He stressed the importance of mindful production practices that protect natural ecosystems such as rivers, mountains, and oceans.

The Minister also called for a reduction in the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides to safeguard the planet’s health. He cautioned that neglecting environmental conservation and climate change could disrupt the human food chain in the future.

Referencing the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, he urged citizens to actively participate in tree planting initiatives.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also addressed the gathering, noting that environmental awareness is deeply rooted in the traditions of western Rajasthan. He emphasized the need to harmonize scientific progress with ecological balance and highlighted the importance of individual responsibility in conserving the environment.