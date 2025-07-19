Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ENVIRONMENT

3 elephants, including 2 calves, killed by Jan Shatabdi express near Jhargram

Jul 19, 2025

Three Elephants, including two calves, died after being hit by a speeding train near Banstala railway station in Jhargram district of West Bengal. The incident occurred at around 3 am in the intervening night today while a group of around 10 elephants were crossing the railway line. District Forest Officer Umar Imam informed the on-duty range officer to send a message to the railway authority after noticing elephant movement near the track at around 11 pm yesterday. It is reported that the Jan Shatabdi Express hit the elephants.

